Pueblo Police Department investigating early morning shooting

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Monday, Sept. 27, around 2:36 a.m., the Pueblo Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Shamrock Brewing.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a male gunshot victim who had sustained critical injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died despite medical attention.



His identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.



Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’ Crimes Against Persons Section are investigating this

case as a homicide.



If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385 or

Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @542-STOP (542-7867) or click here.