Pueblo Police Department introduces traffic enforcement campaign

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is warning drivers about its latest crackdown on people found breaking the law on the road.

In a recently-released video, the department said it has started a new campaign meant to reduce traffic law violations including speeding, racing, and license plate violations.

According to the police department, people who are caught speeding, driving without license plates or driving without a valid driver’s license will be issued citations.

Those who are caught racing their vehicle or driving a vehicle with no proof of insurance will also be cited. The vehicle will be towed at the owner’s expense.