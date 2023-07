(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is hosting its annual Tip a Cop event to benefit the Special Olympics Colorado.

The event will be held at the Chili’s, located at 5600 North Elizabeth Street from Noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 23

Special Olympics Colorado said Tip a Cop events are a community tip jar-style fundraiser where officers go table to table inside a Chili’s or Texas Roadhouse to accept cash donations to benefit Special Olympics Colorado.