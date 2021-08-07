Pueblo Police Department gearing up for Neighborhood Safety Night

Picture shows items to be included in Saturday’s raffle and giveaway (Photo courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department)

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is pulling out all the stops for community members during its Neighborhood Safety Night.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 7, Pueblo residents can enjoy music, games, food trucks, raffles, and giveaways courtesy of the police department, Drive Smart Pueblo, and Mobile Record Shredders.

In addition to the fun festivities, officers will be providing car seat safety checks as well as record shredding.

The event will be located at AT&T’s parking lot at 100 South Main Street.

With the event being outdoors, residents should be aware of Colorado’s current air quality alerts. If you plan to attend, experts say make sure to limit your time outside, participate in less intense physical activity while outdoors, and make sure to shower in order to remove air pollutants from your skin.