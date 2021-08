PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department tweeted out to their followers today, saying that they have found a photo of a mystery couple taken in 1924.

From the Historical files of the Pueblo Police Department



This professional photograph of an unknown couple was located in our 1924 files. The only identifying information is the Tripp and York Studio in Pueblo, Colorado embossed on the packaging. — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 11, 2021

The photo shows to young adults standing close to one another and posing for a portrait photograph.

If you can identify this couple please contact us so we can “solve the mystery”. We would like to know the identity of the couple to further research why we have this photograph in our files. pic.twitter.com/40yHXdQBhQ — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 11, 2021

If you can identify this couple, reach out to the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.