(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is conducting an internal investigation into an assault that occurred in the 500 block of East 8th Street on Sept. 14, 2022.

PPD said it became aware that officers investigating the assault were given access to the video of the incident on Sept. 19, 2022. However, due to technical issues, the investigating officer was not able to view the video or download the content as evidence, said PPD. No further follow-up was conducted, according to a press release.

“The Pueblo Police Department acknowledges the mistake and recognizes this is unacceptable,” said PPD.

We are working to determine why our policies and procedures were not followed in this case. We strive to provide the best service possible to the citizens and community. We will learn from this experience and apply those lessons into the future Pueblo Police Department Chief Chris Noeller

PPD also mentioned receiving calls concerning off-duty Pueblo police officers being involved in the assault and said the information is incorrect.

“… at no time were any Pueblo Police Officers involved with the crime being investigated,” stated PPD.

Detectives are continuing to look into the circumstances of the incident as an active criminal

investigation. When the investigation is complete, PPD said it will refer appropriate

charges to the district attorney’s office.