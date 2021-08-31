Pueblo Police Department asking for help locating suspect of 2 hit and runs

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department are asking for help in locating a suspect involved in two separate hit and runs.

On Tuesday, August 24, around 7:00 p.m., Pueblo police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run that took place in a Walmart parking lot.

The adult male victim was leaving Walmart and crossing the parking lot using the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle passing through the lot. The vehicle continued without stopping and left the area, while the victim received only minor injuries.



A short time after the incident, the suspect was involved in another hit-and-run accident, this time with a vehicle, at Pueblo Boulevard and Elmwood Circle.

The suspect has been described as a Black male with dreadlocks and the suspect vehicle involved is a silver Jeep Commander with no license plates and should have sustained some body damage as the result of the second incident.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Corporal Matic at (719) 553-3292. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. Should your information lead to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.