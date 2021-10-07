Pueblo Police Department arrest shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police were dispatched to the 2007 block of Belmont after getting a report of shots being fired in the area on Wednesday, Oct. 6.



The victim indicated that his neighbor Cody Provost, age 30, arrived at his trailer, shot the front door several times and attempted to kick in the door. He then walked to the front of the trailer and shot several more times through the window.



Prior to leaving the area, Provost told someone that he was “going to get more guns”. Officers searched

several locations looking for the man. The vehicle that Provost left the area in was located in the 1900

block of Toronto Street and a handgun believed to be used in the shooting was then recovered.



Provost was later located. and arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder.



