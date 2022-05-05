PUEBLO, Colo. — A man sleeping in his truck woke up to find himself surrounded by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

At 7:38 a.m. PPD were called to the intersection of Vinewood Ave. and Bison Ave. after being informed of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a parked truck.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat equipped with a handgun. After making several attempt to safely contact the driver to no avail, police forced entry and secured the handgun. Officers then removed the male from the truck.

PPD found small quantities of methamphetamine and several unknown drugs in the truck. Drug possession charges are being referred to the district attorney for possible filing of charges.