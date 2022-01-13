Pueblo Police arrest youth with handgun on Roncalli STEM Academy school grounds

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Thursday, Jan. 13, around 11:30 a.m., a Pueblo police school resource officer

was contacted by a teacher at Roncalli STEM Academy regarding a student with a handgun.



The student was immediately contacted by the school resource officer and was found to have a handgun on his person. He has been booked into the Pueblo Youth Center on charges of Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile and Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

Counseling is being offered by the Academy for those who need it.



