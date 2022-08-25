PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday morning for attempted murder.

At 11:35 a.m., the Pueblo police were called near the corner of Dillon Drive and Falcon Way for a reported shooting.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, 31-year-old Loren Casados, fired a shotgun at the victim. Police reports state the victim was injured by the shrapnel from the shotgun blast and was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Casados was later located with several firearms, which included a shotgun. She was charged with Criminal Attempt of First Degree Murder.