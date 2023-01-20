(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A wanted FBI Safe Streets Fugitive and homicide suspect was arrested with weapons and drugs by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Friday morning, Jan. 20.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue noticed a suspicious man matching the description of an FBI Safe Streets fugitive.

Officers identified the wanted suspect as Angelo Naranjo. During a search, police found a .38 caliber Special Revolver loaded with live ammunition, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Naranjo had a felony warrant for Homicide with a $250,000 bond and a misdemeanor warrant

for Carrying a Concealed Weapon with a $2,500 bond, both out of the Pueblo County

Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked in on his warrants.