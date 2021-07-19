Police arrest two juveniles following shooting in Pueblo Mall parking lot

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting investigation that happened in June.

On June 25, Pueblo police officers were dispatched to a fight with weapons and shots fired at a carnival taking place in the Pueblo Mall parking lot.

When officers arrived, they did not locate anyone involved in the incident.

Later, detectives with the Criminal Information Section (CIS) determined that two boys were fist fighting with a large crowd around them watching. One of the boys was handed a gun by someone in the crowd, and started to shoot recklessly toward the other juvenile and everyone else in the area.

Detectives were able to identify the shooter as well as the individual who gave him with the gun.

Police say both suspects are juvenile males. The suspect who provided the handgun was already in custody for a parole violation but the shooter remains at large.

Both juveniles were charged with Criminal Attempt 1st Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of Handguns by Juveniles.

According to police, this was a gang-related incident.