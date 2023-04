(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested three Safe Streets wanted criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Devon Aragon had a warrant for a Weapon Offense, his Bond amount was $25,000.

Xavier Baca had a warrant for Robbery, his bond amount was $10,000.

Joshua Shumard had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Larceny.