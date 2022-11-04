(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), after allegedly tampering with a Pueblo voter machine earlier this year.

PPD said in June of 2022, officers were alerted to a potential breach of a voting machine at a voting station in Pueblo during the primary election. Detectives from PPD’s High-Tech Crime Unit investigated and identified 31-year-old Richard Patton as the alleged suspect.

Richard Patton, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

According to PPD, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at around 9 a.m. PPD officers arrested Patton without incident at the 1000 block of Ruppel Avenue, near North Hudson Avenue and U.S. 50.

“We would like to assure the community that all voter safeguards put in place to protect the voter process were successful. No information has been found to be breached at this time. This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” said PPD.