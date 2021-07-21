Pueblo police arrest man for burglarizing home and stealing a car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is behind bars after police say he burglarized a home and stole a car.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 0-11 block of Caledonia Road after a resident arrived at his home and discovered that his car was missing and several of his belongings were strewn about his yard.

Officers started investigating and learned that a suspect was seen by a witness loading what appeared to be a rifle into a vehicle. The witness thought it was suspicious because the man pulled the firearm out from behind some bushes.

When confronted, the suspect placed the rifle into the car and drove away. The witness told police it seemed as though the suspect could not drive because he kept stalling it out as he left the area.

The resident told officers that his vehicle was missing from his driveway, and two guns (one handgun and one rifle) had been stolen from inside his home.

Based on the information that the suspect appeared to not know how to drive the vehicle, officers searched the area and found the vehicle at the corner of Caledonia Road and Adair Road with the suspect inside.

When officers approached him, they saw a handgun in the passenger seat. The man was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the vehicle, officers also found the two stolen guns as well as other items that had been stolen from the residence.

The suspect, Anthony Duran, 31, was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charges of Burglary, Motor Vehicle Theft, Violation of a Protection Order and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO).

Duran also had several other outstanding warrants for his arrest.