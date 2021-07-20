Pueblo police arrest man following hit-and-run

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have arrested a man following a hit-and-run that happened Sunday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, around 8:15 p.m., police were dispatched to W. Northern Avenue and S. Prairie Avenue on a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and a sport-utility vehicle (SUV).

Police said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Northern Avenue with the green light and the SUV was westbound. The SUV then turned left in front of the motorcycle onto southbound Prairie Avenue and collided with the bike. The SUV then continued south on Prairie Ave without stopping or helping the motorcyclist.

The suspect’s vehicle was found in the 1700 block of Brimmer Avenue. The hit-and-run driver was identified has been identified Nicholas Chavez-Lucero, 31.

Chavez-Lucero was arrested for Leaving the Scene of a Serious Bodily Injury Accident and Careless Driving Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with severe head and leg injuries. He was listed as being in critical condition.

The Pueblo Police Department Traffic Division is investigating this incident.