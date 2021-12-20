Pueblo police arrest Dec. 19 strong-arm robbery suspect

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Sunday, Dec. 19, around 8:25 p.m., Pueblo police responded a report from the 1102
Bonforte Boulevard (Family Dollar) of a strong-arm robbery.

The suspect was reportedly attempting to steal items from the store, and when an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect pushed and kicked the employee.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police.



The suspect was located and identified to be 40-year-old Mario Sanchez in the area. Sanchez refused to
cooperate with officers, but after a brief struggle, he was arrested.

Sanchez is a convicted felon who has been arrested over 25 times by Pueblo police. His previous
charges include Driving Under the Influence, Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault,
Fraud, Perjury, Burglary, Introduction of Contraband (jail), and False Reporting.

