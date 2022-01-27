Pueblo police arrest bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, around 2:47 p.m., Pueblo police responded to a bank alarm report from Sunflower Bank. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who was short with a slender build.



The suspect gave the clerk a note demanding money and had a bulge in the waistline of his pants, indicating that he had a weapon although none was seen. He left the scene with an undisclosed

amount of cash.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a black or brown spray-painted Toyota Four Runner. He was later identified to be 31-year-old Larry Chavez, an individual who had an active arrest warrant this bank robbery.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department.

He was arrested today, Thursday, Jan. 27, by law enforcement officers.



Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could

be eligible for a cash reward.