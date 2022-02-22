Pueblo police arrest armed robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, Feb. 20, at around 1:12 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to the

northside Walmart (4200 Dillon Drive) on an Armed Robbery report.

The suspect pulled a knife when he was confronted by Walmart loss prevention about stealing items. Officers located the suspect a short distance from the store.



The suspect has been identified to be 32-year-old Wayne Sandoval. He was arrested on Aggravated Robbery charges. He was previously trespassed from Walmart.



Sandoval has prior involvements with the Pueblo Police Department for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Impersonation, Theft from Merchant, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Identity Theft, 3rd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Attempted Murder and Kidnapping.