(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Saturday, Oct. 21 The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) will battle it out on the ice for the 7th Annual Police vs. Fire Ice Cup.

PFD said tickets can be purchased at the Pueblo Police Department lobby, located at 200 South Main Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club Store, located at 310 West 4th Street.

Tickets are $10 and sales will benefit underprivileged children in the Pueblo community during the upcoming holiday season.

“Help us brighten Christmas for some wonderful children this year!” wrote PPD.

The Ice Cup Game will be held on Saturday, at the Pueblo Ice Arena and Events Center located at 100 North Grand Avenue, beginning at 3 p.m.