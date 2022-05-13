PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has announced a Fallen Officer Memorial to be held on the Riverwalk.

At 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the Arkansas Riverwalk near Alan Hamel Avenue, the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol will be hosting a Fallen Officer Memorial Service to honor the brave men and women of Pueblo County that have lost their lives in the line of duty.

In honor of National Police Week, names of the fallen officers will be read by their respective organization. Medal of Honor recipient and fellow Puebloan, Drew Dix will be the keynote speaker. To close the event, honor guard members will be rendering a volley salute.

Representatives from the Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Foundation will also be unveiling plans for the future Fallen Officer Memorial Wall. The wall will be engraved with names of fallen officers and will be available for the community and visitors to pay tribute to those who gave their lives to serving the Pueblo community.