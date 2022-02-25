PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department asks the public for assistance in searching for two wanted men.

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted individuals.

Samuel Sintas, 26 Sintas is wanted with a warrant for Burglary, including Theft and Criminal Mischief. His bond has been set at $25,000. Sintas is described as a 5’6 man Hispanic man weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Timothy Ortiz, 18 Ortiz is wanted with a bond no warrant for Flight-Escape-Weapons Chare. Additionally, Ortiz is also wanted with a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Larceny. The total bond amount is set to $1,500. Ortiz is described as a 5’9 Hispanic man weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the individuals is encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department.

Anonymous tips can be submitted with the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online HERE.