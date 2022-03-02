PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department announces its participation in the 2022 Polar Plunge, inviting the public.

This Saturday, Pueblo PD will have two teams participating in the Colorado Special Olympics Polar Plunge Fundraiser, according to Pueblo PD.

The agency encouraged the public to participate in the plunge in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics in Colorado.

Pueblo Police Department:

To join a team or donate CLICK HERE.

Pueblo PD SRO and Explorers:

To join a team or donate CLICK HERE.

The plunge event will take place, on March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pueblo Reservoir, located at 1 South Marina Road in Pueblo.