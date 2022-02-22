Pueblo PD arrests man for armed robbery

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a man for multiple crimes, including armed robbery and motor vehicle theft.

On Friday, at approximately 10:31 p.m. Pueblo PD responded to 2102 North Norwood Avenue on a report of an armed robbery, according to a press release.

Derek Sandoval pointed a gun at an individual, demanding money.

In response, the victim sprayed the suspect with a can of bear mace. Sandoval then sprayed the victim with his own pepper spray.

Sandoval was seen on surveillance footage fleeing the scene, leaving behind his gun.

On Saturday, Pueblo PD located a stolen Ford F-250 at 2120 Oakshire Lane.

The vehicle was occupied by one individual that was later identified as Sandoval, according to the press release.

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody after a struggle with officers.

Officers noted that Sandoval was covered in pepper spray, stated the release.

Authorities also discovered an empty bottle of mace pepper spray in the vehicle along with clothing, a mask, and gloves used in the robbery that matched surveillance footage.

Sandoval was arrested for First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Aggravated Robbery.