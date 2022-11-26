(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Parade of Lights has been brightening the holiday season in Pueblo for more than 30 years! The event is back for its 32nd year on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Pueblo Parade of Lights marks the start of the Christmas season for southern Colorado starting at 5:30 p.m. 2022’s theme will be ‘Holidays in the Steel City.’

The event will include festive and colorful floats, school marching bands, drill teams, decorated saddle club horses and vehicles festooned with lights.

The Parade will start at Colorado Avenue & Abriendo and go past the Rawlings Library down towards Union Avenue to Main Street then head west to disband at 6th and Court.