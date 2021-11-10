Pueblo mayor mandates vaccines for all new City employees

Pueblo City Hall around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

PUEBLO, Colo.– Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an order today, Wednesday, Nov. 10, that mandates all new employees for the City of Pueblo to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Courtesy of the City of Pueblo.

This order comes just days after Pueblo hospitals began to see a significant uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, forcing a pause on all non-emergent surgeries and necessitating involvement of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s disaster medical assistance team.

Colorado’s current COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to nearly 10%, with rates climbing higher and higher as the national rate is beginning to fall.

