PUEBLO, Colo. — Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo.

The declaration commences at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, and lasts until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

“The weather throughout the week predicts frigid temperatures that are going to last,” said Gradisar. “We want to make sure this week our local churches and religious institutions have the ability to offer temporary shelter to keep everyone safe and away from the elements.”

The national weather service predicts snow, low and freezing temperatures with wind chills below zero for the period of time during the declaration. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.