(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found with a gunshot wound in the final days of 2023.

According to the Coroner on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, a man identified as 27-year-old Devin Nichols was found in the 2800 block of Lake Avenue near Elko Avenue and Lake Avenue with a gunshot wound. Nichols was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital where he died from his injury on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Coroner’s office said the investigation is ongoing.