PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man wanted on numerous warrants was arrested after twice driving away from deputies and ramming a deputy’s patrol car.

On Tuesday, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) detectives arrested 25-year-old Jared Berckefeldt after they saw him driving on the west side of the city. Detectives followed Berckefeldt to a gas station where they were able to box his car in and take him into custody without incident.

Berckefeldt had been sought since July 15 when deputies responded to a call of Berckefeldt potentially violating a restraining order. When deputies arrived, Berckefeldt sped away, nearly hitting one of the patrol cars.

On July 23, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Market Plaza in Pueblo West on a report of someone wanted for a theft at a Walgreens. When deputies arrived, they learned that Berckefeldt was the wanted person in question. A second man, later identified as Geoffrey Partee-Gallegos, 27, was with Berckefeldt and was also wanted in connection with the Walgreens’ theft.

When deputies attempted to contact the two men in their vehicle, Berckefeldt drove away, hitting a patrol car in the process.

Jared Berckefeldt

Geoffrey Partee-Gallegos

On Monday, July 25, a deputy located Partee-Gallegos in the city of Pueblo and arrested him without incident. He was arrested on warrants for first-degree assault, vehicular eluding, theft, complicity to commit a crime, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Berckefeldt was arrested on warrants for first-degree assault, two counts of vehicular eluding, two counts of theft, complicity to commit a crime, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment and two warrants for failure to appear.