PUEBLO, Colo. — A 51-year-old Pueblo man suffered serious burns after the RV he was living in caught fire late Monday night.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the RV was located in the Wildhorse Neighborhood, in the northern part of Pueblo County.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Second Road, near Highway 50 and Wildhorse Road, just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 26 on a report of a structure fire. When deputies arrived, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames.





Courtesy: PCSO

The victim told deputies he had just finished cooking when the trailer burst into flames. The man and two dogs were the only occupants of the trailer at the time, and the man was able to escape with one of the dogs. The second dog is believed to have died in the fire.

Fire teams were able to quickly extinguish the fire, though the RV was a total loss. Three additional trailers and two cars near the property where the RV was located also sustained damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, it appears to be accidental. The man who was burned was transported to a local hospital and later flown to a Denver hospital for medical treatment.