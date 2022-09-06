PUEBLO, Colo. — Donovan Duran of Pueblo has been sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to burglaries that occurred earlier in the year.

Donovan Duran / Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said that Duran, 23, broke a window and stole cigarettes on two different occasions at JR’s Country Store. The first occurred on Dec. 6, 2021, and the second on Jan. 13, 2022. The exact dark-colored vehicle was seen on video arriving and leaving the store around the time of the burglaries.

After an investigation, Sheriff’s detectives arrested Duran in late January for the burglaries.