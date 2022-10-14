(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after threatening an elderly Pueblo West woman during an armed robbery inside her home. He was sentenced to ten years in prison with three years of parole.

Thomas Cosgrove, 53, was arrested in March and pled guilty to aggravated robbery. PCSO says Cosgrove was sentenced the week of Oct.10.

On March 18, deputies received a 911 call from a 75-year-old woman reporting that a man, she did not know, had uninvitedly entered her Pueblo West home. The elderly woman told deputies the man was carrying a box of Ensure protein drinks and had offered her a drink, taking the remainder to her kitchen. When he returned from the kitchen, the victim said Cosgrove asked her for money and then pulled out a handgun while demanding her purse. The suspect took the woman’s purse and left the home. The victim was not injured.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Cosgrove as the suspect in the incident. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. On March 29, Cosgrove was located in the City of Pueblo and arrested without incident.

Cosgrove has remained in the Pueblo County Jail since his arrest in March.