COLORADO SPRINGS — A Pueblo man is facing federal weapons charges after a September 2021 incident where he fired a weapon on moving vehicles.

43-year-old Leonard Cordova is charged with two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the United State’s Attorney’s Office, on September 12, 2021, Cordova was allegedly observed on video footage firing numerous shots at a moving vehicle from his own driveway in Pueblo. Following the incident, a district court judge in Pueblo County signed a warrant for Cordova’s arrest for violations including illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and violation of a restraining order. He was arrested on September 14th, and was subsequently released on bail.

Shortly after that incident, on September 19th, Cordova fired shots from a moving vehicle at the occupants of another car, and was subsequently charged with attempted 1st degree murder, and eleven other related charges.

Cordova was in federal court on Friday and remains in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Cordova will appear in court on Tuesday for his detention hearing.