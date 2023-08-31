(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested 30-year-old Randy Lee Coble on 23 felony charges on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

PPD said Coble was arrested on 21 Robbery charges, one Attempted Robbery, and one Motor Vehicle Theft. Many of the cases were committed during convenience store robberies, according to PPD.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If anyone has information on these incidents you are asked to contact PPD dispatch at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Maize at (719) 542-3281. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719 542-7867.