Pueblo man arrested for brandishing an air pistol

PUEBLO, Colo — Pueblo police responded to a McDonald’s in Belmont late Friday night after a woman reported that a gun was pointed at her.

Police say a juvenile female reported that the driver of a silver car pointed a gun at her, and was able to give officers the plate number.

Officers arrived to find the car in the parking lot and quickly asked the the suspect and his two passengers to exit the vehicle.

Inside, officers found a very realistic looking air soft pistol. The victim ID’d the 18-year-old suspect, who already had a no-bond felony warrant, and he was arrested.

Courtesy: Pueblo PD

The passengers were not involved and released.

The victim viewed the weapon to be an actual firearm placing her in fear for her safety, this qualifies the offense as felony menacing.