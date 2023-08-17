Pueblo man arrested for alleged auto theft

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Pueblo man was arrested for alleged auto theft after he was discovered hiding in a field on the St. Charles Mesa late Tuesday night on Aug. 15, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

42-year-old, Albert Ayala, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, eluding, first-degree criminal trespass and having fictitious plates, per PCSO. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Pleasant View Drive and U.S. Highway 50 East on reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area on Tuesday. When deputies arrived and attempted to contact the driver, later identified as Ayala, he drove off eluding law enforcement.

Ayala later stopped the vehicle, took off running on foot and jumped a fence, said PCSO. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. It was discovered Ayala’s white Honda Civic was stolen out of Colorado Springs.

PCSO eventually received an anonymous call reporting Ayala who was in the area where the stolen vehicle was recovered. Items belonging to Ayala were found earlier in the vehicle.

Deputies returned to the location and searched a field where they found Ayala matching the suspect description and hiding in some weeds. Ayala admitted to being in the stolen vehicle.