Pueblo man arrested following drug bust in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a Pueblo man following a drug bust on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Kevin Johnson, also known as KJ, was found with considerable amounts of narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamines and eighty-eight blue fentanyl pills, per CCPD. Officers stated that both the heroin and meth field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl as well. Additionally, detectives discovered a stolen firearm, more than $480 and drug paraphernalia consistent with illegal narcotics distribution.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers acting on a tip conducted a criminal interdiction traffic stop in the 3100 block of Highway 50. Johnson was driving a black Mercedes sedan with a temporary Colorado registration. The police department’s K9 Merlin and his handler performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle and were alerted to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.

Johnson was detained and arrested for the following and received a bond of $2,500:

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of scheduled I or II controlled substances (CRS 18-18-405) Drug Felony 1

Controlled Substance Special Offender (CRS 18-18-407) Drug Felony 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (CRS 18-18-428) Petty Offense

Johnson self-posted bail immediately and was released from jail the following day.

Chief of Police, John W. Schick, said the department will engage in more criminal interdiction-style enforcement in hopes to increase arrests and narcotics seizures from detective and patrol units.