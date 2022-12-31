(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man after the suspect shot his wife in the leg late Friday night on Dec. 30.

Eric Bramschreiber, 55, of Pueblo was arrested for the illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Shortly before 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Vision Lane on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a 56-year-old woman, later identified as Bramschreiber’s wife, sitting in the truck with a gunshot wound to her leg. Deputies provided medical attention to the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. She was later transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

An investigation found that Bramschreiber and his wife had driven together to a home on Vision Lane to discuss purchasing a vehicle. When they arrived, the suspect entered a trailer on the property while the victim remained in the truck. The victim told deputies that after about 30 minutes, she began honking the horn to get Bramschreiber to come outside so they could leave.

A witness said that when Bramschreiber heard the honking, he went outside of the trailer and fired three shots from a handgun. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.

Bramschreiber told deputies he did not shoot the gun and denied having a gun. PCSO executed a search warrant on the trailer and found two handguns. Shell casings were also found outside of the trailer.

A 45-year-old woman who was in the trailer at the time was also arrested on five unrelated outstanding warrants. Cindy Barker was arrested for failure to appear, contempt of court, and being a fugitive of justice. She was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.