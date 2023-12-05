DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has a new millionaire.

The Colorado Lottery announced that one lucky player in Pueblo won the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot worth $5,214,531.

In order to win the big prize, players had to match all six numbers, and the ticketholder in Pueblo did just that. The winning ticket matched the numbers 10-24-27-35-37-38 on the Nov. 29 drawing.

If you are looking for some lottery luck, you might want to purchase your ticket at the same shop as this winner. According to the Colorado Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Loaf ‘N Jug located at 3980 Ivywood Lane.

Aside from the big win, another big event happened in Pueblo on Nov. 29.

President Joe Biden visited CS Wind in Pueblo to tout his economic policies and investments in clean energy.

The Colorado Lottery even joked that Biden could possibly be the big winner.

Currently, the jackpot winner is anonymous as no one has claimed their prize. Once the winner comes forward, per the Colorado Open Records Act, the Colorado Lottery is required to release the person’s first name, last initial, hometown and the amount won.

So, Joseph B. from Scranton could be quite the winner.

Jokes aside, the Colorado Lottery does warn winning ticketholders that they have 180 days after the drawing to claim their winning. If it is not claimed, the money goes straight into the beneficiary fund, where it is distributed to Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Once the lucky Pueblo winner comes forward, they have the option to take the cash valued at $2,607,265 or the annuity option paid in 25 annual installments.

The last time the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot was hit was in September 2023 when Waldemar “Bud” T. of Montrose won $5,067,041. When asked what his first purchase would be, he told the lottery he wanted to buy himself a watermelon and his wife flowers.

The odds of winning the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot is 1 in 3,838,380.