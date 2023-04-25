(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) has expanded its seed library and those with a valid PCCLD library card can now check out seeds at six locations and can borrow gardening tools from the Tool Library.

In 2015 Rawlings Library began offering seed checkouts, now seeds can be checked out at six PCCLD locations:

Giodone Branch Library, 24655 U.S. Highway 50 East

Greenhorn Valley Branch, 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City

Lamb Branch Library, 2525 South Pueblo Boulevard

Patrick A. Lucero Branch Library, 1315 East 7th Street

Pueblo West Branch Library, 298 South Joe Martinez Boulevard

Rawlings Branch Library, 100 East Abriendo Avenue

“These new programs bring access to resources and learning which expand what the public library already offers. Our team is very excited to begin hosting the tool-lending program and also to expand the Seed Library,” Sherri Baca Library Executive Director said.

Up to five packets of seeds can be checked out at a time and while they have no due date, users are encouraged to harvest the seeds at the end of the growing season, returning them to a Seed Library location.

Library patrons also now have access to gardening tools. Available only at Rawlings Library, up to five tools may be checked out at a time with a valid PCCLD library card. Borrowers must be 18 years or older and are required to sign a waiver. Items have a seven-day checkout limit and no renewals. Tools must be returned to Rawlings Library and cleaned of soil and debris.

Tool Library items include:

Shovels

Hoes

Pruners

Rakes

Hand trowels

Cultivators

A garden cart

Monthly classes hosted by the Colorado Master Gardeners take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month at Rawlings Library

The Seed Library is a collaboration between All Pueblo Grows, Colorado Master Gardeners of Pueblo County, CSU Extension-Pueblo County, and PCCLD. The Tool Library is in partnership with the Pueblo Food Project.