Pueblo Library District locations mandate mask-wearing inside facilities

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Library network announced on Twitter today that effective on Wednesday, Sept. 1, all Pueblo Library locations will require both patrons and staff to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Executive director of Pueblo City-County Library District Jon Walker, said, “It is important for us to put into place, for now, a masking requirement for everyone entering local libraries given the current mounting increase of COVID-19 transmission locally. This aligns local libraries with the recent health order regarding schools and daycares, and it is consistent with the actions of other local public institutions to help address this problem.”

The library said that for those who are unable to wear a mask services such as curbside pickup of materials, curbside printing, online reference assistance and more are available.

