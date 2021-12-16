Pueblo Library District awarded star library status for sixth consecutive year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) earned the distinction of Four Star Library status for 2021 by the Library Journal. This is the sixth consecutive year the district has been named a Star Library.

“I am pleased that the library district has been designated a Star Library, again, in 2021,” Library Executive Director Jon Walker said. “I am proud of the library team for their great work in helping to make it happen. Most of all, I am happy for our community as this recognition shows that our libraries are well used by the residents of Pueblo County.”

The Library Journal Index of Public Library Service was created to recognize and promote excellent public libraries in America. A total of 5,608 U.S. public libraries qualified to be rated in the index, 262 of which were named Star Libraries. The four star designation places PCCLD in the top 3 percent of libraries in the nation.

To be a Star Library, each library is rated across seven per capita measures: circulation, items checked out electronically, visits, program attendance, public computer users, Wi-Fi sessions and database usage. The data is reviewed and rated against peer libraries; PCCLD rated highest in public internet use and program attendance.

To receive an index score, a library must have a legal service area population of at least 1,000, spend at least $10,000 annually and report all of the data required to calculate its score. PCCLD is placed in a nation-wide category of libraries that have an annual budget ranging from $5 to $9.9 million

In addition to PCCLD, Southern Colorado libraries located in LaVeta and Fowler were also awarded star status. Other Colorado libraries named to the Library Journal list include those located in Arapahoe County, Boulder, Denver, Dolores County, Douglas County, Red Feather Mountain and San Miguel County.

Library Journal is the oldest and most respected professional library publication. For more information visit: www.libraryjournal.com/page/americas-star-libraries-2021