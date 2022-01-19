Pueblo libraries to start state mask distribution on Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. ­— Distribution of KN95 and other surgical-grade masks will begin on Friday, Jan. 21, at Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) branch locations.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management provided the library district with 8,000 masks.

For those wanting to pick up the free masks, please check out the following:

Masks are available on a first come, first served basis.

There’s a limit of five masks per person, per month

Masks must be picked up in person.

No proof of ID or library card is required.

Curbside pick up is available by calling 719-562-5600.

There are limited quantities of each type of mask, library staff cannot control the type of masks that are available.

Masks can be picked up during library hours at the following library locations:

Barkman Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Road

Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone Library, 24655 U.S. Hwy 50 E.

Greenhorn Valley Library, 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City

Lamb Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

Library at the Y, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave.

Patrick A. Lucero Library, 1315 E. 7th St.

Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West

Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The State of Colorado’s mask distribution effort to provide effective personal protective equipment to residents who might be at risk during the ongoing pandemic.

The state recommends people upgrade from cloth masks to medical-grade masks, like the KN95 or surgical masks. Currently, masks are required to be worn while inside all PCCLD libraries; masks are available for patrons who do not have one.