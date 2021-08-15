Pueblo LGBTQ festival returns after year-long Hiatus

Parade-goers carrying rainbow flags walk down a street in 2019 during the LBGTQ Pride march in New York marking the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Pueblo, Colo. — The annual Pueblo LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is making its return after a year-long hiatus.

On Sunday, August 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the LGBTQ community and allies will be able to celebrate their pride. The event will be held at Mineral Palace Park, 1600 N Santa Fe Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003.

Despite being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Southern Colorado Equality Alliance (SCEA) was able to bring the festival back in 2021.

According to the SCEA, “the festival is a celebration of Pueblos LGBTQ community featuring over 70 business and nonprofit vendors, food trucks, and various entertainment throughout the day as well as Pueblos most colorful parade.”

This year’s grand marshals are Pueblo City Councilor Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha and Laney Sorensen.

McCulley-Bachicha is a member of the Pueblo City Council and has been a longtime supporter of SCEA and Pueblo Pride. Sorensen was in the news this spring when her senior photo, which included a rainbow pride flag, was omitted from the school yearbook.

In addition to the festivities, participants can also receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations will be available to those ages 12 and up from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination bus.

This year’s event will also feature a pride shuttle. Participants can park at 201 W. 8th Street and catch a ride to Pride. Details on the free parking and shuttle can be found here.