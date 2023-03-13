(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo is inviting the public to vote on the winning design for the Pueblo Levee Mural artwork sponsored by Pueblo City Council and Mayor Nick Gradisar.

The public can vote on the design through a survey hosted on the City of Pueblo’s website.

Voting is open now through Friday, March 24 with the winner announced at an upcoming Pueblo City Council meeting later in Spring.

Courtesy: the City of Pueblo

The painting of the mural will take place during the summer by the chosen artist.

The winning artist will receive a stipend and the City of Pueblo will cover the cost of the mural paint project with supplies and production.

FOX21 News has asked the City of Pueblo where the mural will be located but has not yet heard back, check back for updates.