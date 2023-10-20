(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Six cities responded to requests for proposals to become the new venue for the National Championship Air Races (NCAR), including Pueblo.

After the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) announced its departure from Reno following the final race in September, it requested a proposal for a new home. Six cities submitted proposals to the organization.

NCAR said the event has contributed over $100 million annually in economic impact to the region while establishing itself as the global standard for air racing. The event features seven classes of air race, six closed-course pylon contests, and STOL Drag.

The six cities bidding to become the new home are:

Casper, Wyoming

Buckeye, Arizona

Pueblo, Colorado

Roswell, New Mexico

Thermal, California

Wendover, Utah

A committee researching the bid submissions is made up of RARA personnel from all areas and the race classes are represented in the group. The selection committee is thoroughly vetting the proposals.

“We’re looking for our next home, somewhere we can celebrate many more anniversaries, so we’ve assembled an expert committee that is putting an extreme amount of care

and diligence into choosing our next location,” said Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the board for RARA.

NCAR said a final decision is expected to be announced early next year as the organization prepares for the final races in Reno for 2024 and will move to the new location in 2025.