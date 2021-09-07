Pueblo hosts Colorado Youth Awareness Week events

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Governor has proclaimed Colorado Youth Awareness Week September 5-11, 2021, and Pueblo is hosting several youth and family events to mark the occasion.

Colorado Youth Awareness Week amplifies the youth voice by championing the strengths and qualities of young people and includes a number of local events to provide awareness of youth causes, promote youth engagement, and highlight family serving organizations throughout the community.

The weeklong celebration began with the Pueblo Kick-Off on September 7th at 9am on the steps of the Pueblo County Courthouse, which was be emceed by Senate President Leroy Garcia. On Tuesday evening, the Pueblo Mentoring Collaborative will host a free ice cream social at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Risley Clubhouse at 5pm.

The event will also highlight local youth talent with performances by the Centennial High School Band, Pueblo Youth Speaks poetry performance winner, Caiden McPherson, and live demonstrations by the Southern Colorado Youth Development’s National Youth Project Using Minibikes.

“Colorado’s young people are future leaders, and we have an obligation to help them overcome their challenges and find their path,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “Youth Awareness Week is an opportunity for all of Colorado to renew our commitment to young Coloradans. I am incredibly excited to help kick off this year’s celebration, and I am proud that my district is home to so many incredible organizations working tirelessly on behalf of Pueblo’s youth!”

Additional Colorado Youth Awareness Week events include the following:

· Sept. 6,10: Various creative and artistic activities by Impact Youth Initiative Pueblo Arts Alliance

· Sept. 7-11: Pueblo Zoo discounted youth admission for $5 (1/2 off)

· Sept. 8: Recreational Drone Pilot License Class for District 60 high school students

· Sept. 10: Chalk Walk sponsored by Communities That Care

· Sept. 10: My Brother’s Keeper homeless support event by Hard Knox to include free food, haircuts, clothing, and showers