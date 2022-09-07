PUEBLO, Colo. — The USA Boxing International Invitational is happening from Sept. 12 to 15 at the Pueblo Convention Center.

The competition starts Monday, Sept. 12, with two sessions running until Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Finals are set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 15.

The event will host boxers from around the world facing off against Team USA veteran competitors, and up-and-comers as all boxers work toward the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Team USA features a 22-person roster for the event with athletes from around the country.

All matches will be streamed live online or can be watched in person at the Pueblo Convention Center for free. More information about the event and how to watch online can be found at Team USA Boxing‘s website.