(PUEBLO, Colo.) — During the holiday season, thoughts turn to family, food, fun, and celebration, but for families of fallen law enforcement officers, the holidays can be a difficult reminder of their lost loved ones.

The Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Foundation was founded in 2022 to honor and remember local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. It is now raising money to build a memorial on the Pueblo Riverwalk that will allow families of the fallen and the community to remember, reflect, and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“These families suffer every day and it’s especially painful during the holidays when they have that empty chair at the table,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “This holiday season, we want to remember the families and the colleagues of these dedicated law enforcement officers who made ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives in the protection of our community.”

So far, the foundation has raised $49,000 for the memorial with a total cost for the project at $390,000. To help out or donate to the cause, click on the link above.

“It is important during this holiday season for us to remember our law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price to keep all of us safe. I know how strongly our community supports our officers and ask them to join us in remembering those families who will be without their loved ones during this time,” said Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller.